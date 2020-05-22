Excellence in Education: Courtney Raymond
Excellence in Education: Courtney Raymond

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Greg and Angela Raymond

Educator: Chrissy Seibel

Courtney’s comments about Mrs. Seibel:

"Mrs. Seibel is the reason I have chosen my career path," Raymond said. "Every class period was full of new information and I was always excited to learn more. Whenever I asked questions, she knew exactly what to say in order to help me answer my own questions, thus sparking my interest in becoming an engineer."

Mrs. Seibel’s comments about Courtney:

"Courtney stands out as being one of the most kind, respectful students I have ever worked with," Seibel said. "She is a fantastic leader in the classroom, helping other students when needed. Her critical thinking skills are second to none, thus she excelled in physics where understanding outweighs memorization."

Future Plans:

"Next year I will be attending the University of Minnesota-Duluth with the intent of majoring engineering to graduate with honors," Raymond said.

