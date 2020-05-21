Excellence in Education: Jillian Raschke
0 comments
top story

Excellence in Education: Jillian Raschke

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jillian mug

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Rob and Cindy Raschke

Educator: Molly Malone

Jillian’s comments about Ms. Malone:

"Ms. Malone has not only been an outstanding Orchestra teacher, but a mentor, role model and an overall wonderful person," Raschke said. "She has helped me improve as a violinist, and has given me so many skills to succeed in the rest of my life. I cannot thank her enough for all she has done for me."

Ms. Malone’s comments about Jillian:

"Jillian is a once-in-a-lifetime student," Malone said. "She is one of our top violinists who designed the Wire Choir dresses, designed 14 different badges for students to earn, and created a team building day for the orchestras, including three Escape Rooms. Jillian’s impact on the orchestra program is incredible."

Future Plans:

Jillian will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and pursuing majors in Psychology and French with a minor in Criminal Justice. She hopes to work as a Forensic Psychologist or Criminologist.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News