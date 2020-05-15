Excellence in Education: Jordan Mewhorter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Jeff and Roxanne Mewhorter

Educator: Angie Oplinger

Jordan’s comments about Ms. Oplinger:

"Ms. Oplinger has been my Spanish teacher for three years," Mewhorter said. "She maintains positive energy in her classroom and facilitating learning for all of her students. For this, Ms. Oplinger deserves the highest of honors that a teacher may receive because she is always there to listen or talk to any of her students."

Ms. Oplinger’s comments about Jordan:

"Intelligence, wit, sarcasm, drive, compassion," Oplinger said. "The variety and complexity of Jordan’s character and personality make him unique. To know Jordan is to know that continued greatness lies in what’s to come. Jordan, continue to always follow your heart, stay grounded and choose happiness whenever possible."

Future Plans:

This fall, Jordan will be attending Marquette University with a double major in Biochemistry and Clinical Lab Studies and a minor in Biomedical Engineering. He hopes to pursue a career in genetic disease research.

