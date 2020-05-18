Excellence in Education: Julia Pellegrino

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Guardians: Jeff and Maureen Steltz
Educator: Laura Jensen
Julia’s comments about Ms. Jensen:
“Ms. Jensen has always been very understanding and patient with me and places an emphasis on being a human being, not just a student,” Pellegrino said. “Whether kids are her students or not, she always listens to them with an open mind and tries to improve their quality of life the best she can through humor and the opportunity to speak.”
Ms. Jensen’s comments about Julia:
“Calculus can be frustrating and Julia was unique in her earnest persistence against frustration,” Jensen said. “It was fun to teach her to knit! Julia showed real emotional intelligence in juggling her challenging schoolwork with other life stresses. I know that she will bring this intelligence to her current and future challenges.”
Future Plans:
Julia plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Superior to pursue a degree in biology. She hopes to work in conservation someday.
