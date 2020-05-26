Excellence in Education: Kaleigh Ripley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School: McDonell Central Catholic High School

Parents: Jerry and Ingrid Ripley

Educator: Tony Reiter

Kaleigh’s comments about Mr. Reiter:

"I’ve taken three math classes of Mr. Reiter and he is always so encouraging," Ripley said. "He pushes me to do my best and never give up. He was one of my first teachers at McDonell and he made me feel very welcome. I also really love math, and he made his classes very enjoyable."

Mr. Reiter’s comments about Kaleigh:

"Kaleigh Ripley’s goal is to pursue a career in medicine and work in cancer research," Reiter said. "I know when she attacks cancer with the same tenacity as she does a math problem or a golf ball that cancer will be in a lot of trouble. She is an outstanding young lady."

Future Plans:

Kaleigh plans to continue her education at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. She will be going into biochemistry, and plans on becoming a doctor, conducting cancer research or both.

