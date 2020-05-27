Excellence in Education: Keyton Solberg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Ted Solberg and Kealy Cotton

Educator: Tamara Ji Slowiak

Keyton’s comments about Mrs. Slowiak:

"I chose Mrs. Slowiak as my most influential educator because she always pushed me to go a step further than just doing my assigned work by encouraging me to ask questions that helped increase the already large breadth of knowledge on the material she was teaching me," Solberg said.

Mrs. Slowiak’s comments about Keyton:

"Keyton is inquisitive, driven, involved and goal-orientated," Slowiak said. "His sense of humor and wit is memorable and left me shaking my head and laughing more than once! Keyton is the epitome of why someone chooses to teach. As he worked to be his best, he consequently made me better. Best wishes, Keyton."

Future plans:

"I plan on attending Viterbo University to get my Bachelors of Science in Nursing," Solberg said. "After my bachelors studies I would like to go back to school to become either a nurse practitioner or a nurse anesthetist."

