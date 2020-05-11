Excellence in Education student feature: Cassie Isenberger
2020 Excellence in Education student

Excellence in Education student feature: Cassie Isenberger

Isenberger mug
FOR THE CHIPPEPWA HERALD

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Kevin and Liz Isenberger

Educator: Dave Martineau

Cassie’s comments about Mr. Martineau: "Mr. Martineau is my most influential teacher because he never fails to make me laugh," Isenberger said. "A teacher who can have a good time in class and makes me laugh always makes my day just a little brighter. He taught me to enjoy life and not worry so much about being perfect in every subject."

Mr. Martineau’s comments about Cassie: "Cassie is honest, responsible, driven and has a genuinely positive disposition that makes her a joy to have around," Martineau said. "In all of my years as an educator, Cassie is the most outstanding individual I have ever had in my classroom. What Cassie does for others is done with the kind of compassion and understanding we all want. Her compassion, integrity and personal initiative is refreshing and will make all of us better. I believe that Cassie will be successful wherever she goes and in whatever she does."

Future plans: "This fall, I will be attending Central Michigan University where I will be pursuing a degree in meteorology with a possible minor in physics."

