Excellence in Education student feature: Iris Hakes
0 comments
top story

Excellence in Education student feature: Iris Hakes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Hakes mug
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Iris Hakes

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Lee and Holly Hakes

Educator: Mike Renneke

Iris’s comments about Mr. Renneke:

"Mr. Renneke has an odd sense of humor that constantly has me laughing, but he is also an incredibly dedicated educator who has done more than I think he knows to enable my growth as a leader, musician and person," Hakes said. "For that (and the wonderful snacks he brought to theory) I am beyond grateful."

Mr. Renneke's comments about Iris:

"Iris Hakes is the definition of servant leadership," Renneke said. "As a student she is keenly aware of the needs of others and works to support them. As a leader she has set the new standard for student leadership and been a model for students to aspire to. As a musician she has sought out new challenges. Iris brings success to every endeavor in which she is involved, and her positive impact on our programs will be felt for years."

Future plans:

Iris plans on getting a four-year degree in bassoon performance and wants to work in the music industry, through education, performance or something else altogether.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lee Nadreau
Obituaries

Lee Nadreau

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee William Nadreau, 64, of Holts Summit passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in his home surrounded by loved ones after a bri…

Mary Lynn Shilha
Obituaries

Mary Lynn Shilha

Mary Lynn Shilha, 58, of Chippewa Falls, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle w…

Betty Romportl
Obituaries

Betty Romportl

WHITE LAKE, Wis. — Betty Romportl, 73, of White Lake, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News