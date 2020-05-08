Excellence in Education student feature: Iris Hakes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iris Hakes

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Lee and Holly Hakes

Educator: Mike Renneke

Iris’s comments about Mr. Renneke:

"Mr. Renneke has an odd sense of humor that constantly has me laughing, but he is also an incredibly dedicated educator who has done more than I think he knows to enable my growth as a leader, musician and person," Hakes said. "For that (and the wonderful snacks he brought to theory) I am beyond grateful."

Mr. Renneke's comments about Iris:

"Iris Hakes is the definition of servant leadership," Renneke said. "As a student she is keenly aware of the needs of others and works to support them. As a leader she has set the new standard for student leadership and been a model for students to aspire to. As a musician she has sought out new challenges. Iris brings success to every endeavor in which she is involved, and her positive impact on our programs will be felt for years."

Future plans:

Iris plans on getting a four-year degree in bassoon performance and wants to work in the music industry, through education, performance or something else altogether.

