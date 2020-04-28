Excellence in Education student feature: Nicholas Bruder
Excellence in Education student feature: Nicholas Bruder

Bruder mug
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Ron and Kristen Bruder

Educator: Nicholas Gagnon

Nicholas’s comments about Mr. Gagnon:

“I have selected Mr. Gagnon as an influential teacher for a number of reasons,” Bruder said. “His teaching style and interpersonal skills make me look forward to attending his class. In my eyes, he exceeds expectations in supporting his students academically and otherwise. I am honored to have had him as a teacher and mentor this past year.”

Mr. Gagnon provided a Haiku about Nicholas:

Nick is awesome

hard working, honest, true, fair

basketball, classroom

moving up, forward

helpful, patient and giving

bright future ahead

Future Plans:

Nicholas will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue biology or psychology. He intends to work through a Physician’s Assistant graduate program with a specialization in Emergency Medicine.

