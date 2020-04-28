Excellence in Education student feature: Nicholas Bruder

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School
Parents: Ron and Kristen Bruder
Educator: Nicholas Gagnon
Nicholas’s comments about Mr. Gagnon:
“I have selected Mr. Gagnon as an influential teacher for a number of reasons,” Bruder said. “His teaching style and interpersonal skills make me look forward to attending his class. In my eyes, he exceeds expectations in supporting his students academically and otherwise. I am honored to have had him as a teacher and mentor this past year.”
Mr. Gagnon provided a Haiku about Nicholas:
Nick is awesome
hard working, honest, true, fair
basketball, classroom
moving up, forward
helpful, patient and giving
bright future ahead
Future Plans:
Nicholas will be attending the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse to pursue biology or psychology. He intends to work through a Physician’s Assistant graduate program with a specialization in Emergency Medicine.
