Excellence in Education: Sydney Stoll

School: Chippewa Falls Senior High School

Parents: Lyle and Christi Stoll

Educator: Mike Thalacker

Sydney’s comments about Mr. Thalacker:

"I chose Mr. Thalacker to be my influential teacher because he took my love of learning and made it grow even more," Stoll said. "He often reminded me that my character matters more than the grades that I get. A teacher who cares about the child more than they care about the grades is a very, very special teacher."

Mr. Thalacker’s comments about Sydney:

"Sydney cares deeply for everyone and it shows in how she treats people and how she looks out for those in need of assistance or attention," Thalacker said. "In addition, Syd’s actions always reflect a young lady of outstanding morals and values. Working with Syd was an honor."

Future plans:

Sidney will be attending University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and plans on majoring in Special Education or Communication Sciences and Disorders (Speech Therapy). She hopes to work with students who have special needs.

