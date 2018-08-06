Amid the glow of fluorescent lighting and tucked behind stacks of dusty farming, logging and transportation equipment, Tyler Shustarich, 24, has spent his summer preserving the history of a town 120 miles from where he grew up.
“I think the local history’s really important. I’m not from around here, but I respect what that means to the community and to the people,” Shustarich said. “Everybody can find something in here that they have some kind of connection to, I’m sure, and something that they’d find interesting or want to know more about. And I think it’s important that it’s not sitting in here, but they all get to see it.”
Originally from St. Michael, Minn., Shustarich has been interning with the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department this summer to catalog and organize artifacts to display in the Irvine Park Welcome Center.
The goal, said department Director Dick Hebert, is to have a staff member or volunteer working in the welcome center to answer questions about the pieces that chronicle the local history of the center.
But first, the organization system for those artifacts needed updating.
Enter, Shustarich.
The log of the items, Shustarich said, had not been updated since about 1997, and items were originally sitting in piles in a warehouse.
But Hebert could tell Shustarich was up to the daunting task.
“(You) could tell Tyler was really excited when he saw the room… so much knowledge and background,” Hebert said.
Shustarich, a senior public history student who will graduate from UW-Eau Claire after this internship, spent the summer creating categories, updating descriptions and learning more about the equipment, signage, devices and pieces that made Chippewa Falls the city it is today.
In a storage space off of the Irvine Park Zoo, rows of logging equipment, a carriage, park signs, farming devices and more sit neatly lined up, thanks to Shustarich’s careful organizing this summer.
Shustarich has enjoyed all the various logging pieces he’s found, but his favorite item is a chick incubator from roughly 1893, he said. Farmers would pool water around the pen chicks were being kept in, he explained, and keep the baby chickens warm with kerosene heating the water temperature above 100 degrees.
Another piece Shustarich has been intrigued by is a large coffee grinder that, while not necessarily particular to Chippewa Falls, is a unique historical piece.
The public will have an opportunity to see all the artifacts and the new organization at 1 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 12 at the small animal building and Welcome Center in Irvine Park.
Shustarich will be available to answer questions and provide histories, he said, but he wants the open house event to serve as a chance for the public to get involved with its history and tell him what pieces they find the most interesting for display.
“It’s ultimately those people that are going to be viewing it and getting the most from it,” Shustarich said.
This January, with a public history degree, Shustarich will venture to Myanmar to teach English with the Peace Corps for two years. He hopes to someday continue teaching or land that “dream job” of working with historical pieces or as a curator at a museum.
For now, serving as Chippewa Falls own personal archivist, Shustarich has just one goal for the artifacts he’s been working with all summer: getting them to the public’s view in the Welcome Center.
“Get them in there, get something in there, have some fun displays,” Shustarich said. “I really like the interactive stuff; get up close and really experience it.”
