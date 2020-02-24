Extra funding lends a hand to anti-addiction puppetry program in Chippewa Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rather than having adults in the video, Smith said having a group of their peers convey the cautionary themes about alcohol and drug abuse is important.

“The peer-to-peer is a little more influential on the kids than their parents,” Smith said. “The parents do a good job, but when their peers are giving them a clear message about the dangers of any AODA issues, it seems to be a little more impactful.”

In addition to the state grant, the Chippewa Falls Middle School and the Be Free Puppetry program received a $950 donation from the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.

The additional funding was vital to bringing the project to fruition, Smith said, because the state grant only covered about half of the cost of the video.

She said the kids involved in the shows are looking forward to having new reference material, and any remaining funds will be used for costuming and other resources needed to put on the show.