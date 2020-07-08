'Fair Food Shindig' to offer fair food this weekend at NWSF fairgrounds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Valley fair lovers are about to get the chance to get a taste of an event that had to take 2020 off.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls is hosting the “Fair Food Shindig” from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste a wide variety of traditional fair foods from local and regional vendors.

Jessica Dutter, Chippewa Falls native and regular Northern Wisconsin State Fair attendee, said not being able to attend the fair in 2020 is unfortunate but the event this weekend is a cool opportunity to experience a little of the fair atmosphere.

“I was really sad when I heard the fair wasn’t going to happen,” Dutter said. “Going to the fair has been something me and my family have done ever since I can remember, so we are going to miss it for sure. The food is a big part of that, so at least we can have some of that even though it won’t be the same.”

The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair was canceled in June due to COVID-19 concerns, a move made both the Minnesota and Wisconsin state fairs, among others, decided it was in the best interest of their patrons not to hold their events until 2021.