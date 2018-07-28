For Eleva beef feeder farmer Ed Gorell, the U.S. government offering $12 billion in aid for farmers feels all too familiar, as his feed lots sit empty for the ninth month.
Les Danielson, Cadott dairy and cash grain farmer, appreciates the gesture, but wishes the money came from consumers who could use his 200 acres of soybeans and corn or milk from his 35 cows.
Wisconsin Farmers Union President and third-generation dairy farmer Darin Von Ruden sees the offer as a small patch over a larger problem — one that he thinks the Farm Bill could be modified to offer better solutions to.
“We’re thoroughly disappointed that we have to take the $12 billion payment,” Danielson said. “We’re happy that it’s being offered… however, this money could have come from the marketplace.”
In response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture offering a three-pronged solution to help farmers impacted by trade war threats and tariff implications, local farmers are collectively thankful for the act but wish it would do more than patch a gaping pothole over the issues they are facing in the marketplace economy.
Lowering commodity prices — such as on corn and milk — and an oversupply of product coupled with tariffs putting a dent in what a farmer can make off products have made for stressful times for the local farmer.
After outcry by farming communities and agencies against President Donald Trump’s imposed tariffs and trade disputes with China, Mexico, Canada and the European Union, the USDA announced Tuesday that it would offer $12 billion in aid to pay producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and hogs, as prices continue to drop.
The department also announced that it will purchase fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and milk for food banks and nutrient programs to feed money into an over-supplied market.
Lastly, the plan includes helping farming groups create new markets for their products.
Politicians have varied in their support or defiance against the announcement, as Wisconsin U.S. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin joined in on a letter this week from the vehemently opposed Wisconsin U.S. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, asking the president to reconsider his position.
Johnson claimed on Tuesday that the president was creating “like a Soviet-type economy” through his trade policies and solutions.
Vying for Baldwin’s position, front runners in the Republican primary for Wisconsin U.S. Senate, state Sen. Leah Vukmir and Kevin Nicholson, met to debate Thursday evening — along with three additional candidates for a short portion of the night — and neither would criticize Trump for his policies and actions on trade, according to Associated Press reports.
In a discussion with the Herald before a Chippewa Falls meet and greet Friday, Nicholson said he believes farmers in Wisconsin understand the president’s actions are working to eradicate tariffs and bring allies back into trading with the U.S.
“Farmers are smarter than politicians,” Nicholson said. “They’re sick of being patronized by politicians and people in the media. They understand the president’s objective.”
Gorell, Danielson and Von Ruden said the USDA’s response to the trade issues is a gracious step attempt to offset any damage to farmers from tariffs and a trade war.
But all three would rather see their products sold on the open marketplace, while also fearing how the aid will work.
“We’ve been down this road with farm subsidies before,” said Gorrell, who also represents Chippewa County as part of his district on the Wisconsin Farmer’s Union board. “And it seems like the only people that become the big winner on these (are big corporations).”
Gorell said he is fearful the USDA’s plan will give large corporate farming operations the ability to buy their raw materials below cost, saving them money and ultimately adding to their profits — while small farmers still struggle to make their budgets meet.
“I would really like the public to be able to understand, is every time farms go into overproduction and they are offered a subsidy payment,” Gorrell said, “it’s a big win for multinational food corporations because they can then buy their inputs at below cost.”
Details on the plan and disbursement of the monies has yet to be determined by the USDA, but the gray area and uncertainty in a time when farmers have been faced with an unclear future makes some nervous.
Local aid, Von Ruden said, likely won’t cover the main issues farmers are facing.
“It’ll be that Band-Aid. It’s certainly help for a very, very short-term, but it’s certainly not going to be a long-term solution,” Von Ruden said. “Look at what they lost already. (It) won’t cover it all.”
Von Ruden was supportive of the second part of the USDA’s plan to get an overflowing marketplace of food into local food banks, especially since those who rely on the banks will have a rare opportunity to find dairy products on the bank’s shelves.
But in terms of a longer solution, Von Ruden said looking to the Farm Bill — currently making its way through Congress — to provide lasting solutions would be more beneficial than throwing money at the problem.
“There really isn’t any mechanisms in the farm bill to take care of this issue,” Von Ruden said, discussing the trade tug-of-war farmers are stationed in the middle of. “It’s going to be an issue that happens on a more regular basis.”
Back on the farm, there’s still cows to be fed, crops to be tended and a multitude of problems to work on. Farmers want the work they do every day to be recognized through fair trade, the three local farmers said.
And if nothing else, they want to find that solution to be found on the farm.
“Farmers are always going to prefer to be paid a fair price at the market,” Gorell said. “They would rather be at home running their farms than going into town (for subsidies).”
