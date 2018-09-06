A Fairchild man has been charged with stealing two pickup trucks from the Lake Holcombe area in June and August.
Brandon J. Pember, 32, of S1453 Hay Creek Road was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with two counts of taking and driving a vehicle without consent and six counts of felony bail jumping.
A town of Lake Holcombe woman told authorities June 13 a man in a red baseball cap had stolen a pickup truck from her driveway, according to a criminal complaint.
On June 16, a town of Ruby man said a pickup truck had been driven through his driveway and “into the woods,” and he had found the truck deserted there, according to the complaint.
On Aug. 2, another Lake Holcombe man’s pickup truck was stolen.
Pember fled from Eau Claire law enforcement in the second stolen truck, and was later arrested after totaling the truck, according to the complaint.
An Eau Claire County Jail inmate told authorities that Pember had stolen a Lake Holcombe pickup truck, and then left it in the same area.
Pember’s initial appearance is slated for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.
A $1,000 signature bond has been set, according to online court records.
