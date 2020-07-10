Families flock to get a taste of the 'Fair Food Shindig'

Chippewa Valley food lovers are getting a taste of the fair this weekend.
The Fair Food Shindig kicked off at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair fairgrounds Friday, offering a wide variety of traditional fair foods for patrons to get their hands on.
Lunchtime Friday saw dozens of customers lining the parking lot of the grounds and occupying the socially distanced picnic tables set up for the culinary enjoyment of those in attendance.
Elizabeth Anderson, mother of two young boys in attendance, said her sons love fair food and this may be their only chance to get their hands on some this summer.
“It’s beautiful out today and we couldn’t have asked for a better chance to come out,” Anderson said. “My family loves the fair, so taking them out every summer has become a tradition. Even though the selection is a bit smaller this year, I’m happy they decided to still have this event and give us a chance to have a little bit of a fair experience.”
Vendors offering food at the Fair Food Shindig include the Optimist Club Stand, the Kiwanis Club Stand, the Island Vibe Food Stand, Chippewa Valley Cheesesteak and TNT concessions.
A variety of culinary offerings will be available, including cheese curds, corn dogs, French fries, ice cream, caramel apples, popcorn, soda, sandwiches, cheesesteaks, wraps, mozzarella sticks, cheeseburgers, lemonade and dozens of more options.
Alan Isaacson, an attendee of the shindig Friday afternoon, said his favorite aspect of the event was being able to eat some Kiwanis Club Stand ice cream.
“It tastes just as good as it ever did,” Isaacson said. “I know the fair is always a big fundraiser for them and I’m glad they can at least get their name out there a little bit through this.”
The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair was canceled in June due to COVID-19 concerns. Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin state fairs, among others, also decided it was in the best interest of their patrons not to hold their events until 2021.
COVID-19 precautionary measures were taken at the event Friday through socially distancing the seating, a clear flow of traffic was marked on the ground and all vendors and employees were wearing masks and gloves.
Isaacson said people in the area shouldn’t be afraid to come outside and enjoy themselves. Otherwise, people are letting the coronavirus win.
“There is no substitute for in-person experiences,” Isaacson said. “You can watch something on TV or read about it somewhere, but coming out and putting your hands on it can’t be replaced. Yes, we need to be safe but I think we are still doing that.”
The Fair Food Shindig will continue Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 7 a.m.
