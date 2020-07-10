Families flock to get a taste of the 'Fair Food Shindig'

Alan Isaacson, an attendee of the shindig Friday afternoon, said his favorite aspect of the event was being able to eat some Kiwanis Club Stand ice cream.

“It tastes just as good as it ever did,” Isaacson said. “I know the fair is always a big fundraiser for them and I’m glad they can at least get their name out there a little bit through this.”

The 2020 Northern Wisconsin State Fair was canceled in June due to COVID-19 concerns. Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin state fairs, among others, also decided it was in the best interest of their patrons not to hold their events until 2021.

COVID-19 precautionary measures were taken at the event Friday through socially distancing the seating, a clear flow of traffic was marked on the ground and all vendors and employees were wearing masks and gloves.

Isaacson said people in the area shouldn’t be afraid to come outside and enjoy themselves. Otherwise, people are letting the coronavirus win.

“There is no substitute for in-person experiences,” Isaacson said. “You can watch something on TV or read about it somewhere, but coming out and putting your hands on it can’t be replaced. Yes, we need to be safe but I think we are still doing that.”