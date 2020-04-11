Family and friends help Chippewa Falls couple celebrate 50th wedding anniversary with parade

Those in cars and trucks met at Flag Hill in Irvine Park to leave together and met a dozen or so others in John Deere tractors along the way.

The green and yellow motorists took the lead with Steve and Carol's grandson Carter in the first tractor. Other family and friends at the house set up signs on the couple's lawn telling passersby to honk and kept the couple distracted until the parade was set to begin.

Steve and Carol knew something was up, but not to the level of what they were about to see.

“When we looked and we heard the tractors coming, then we really knew something big was coming," Steve said.

Steve and Carol were farmers outside of Chippewa Falls before moving into the city, and their goddaughter Nikki Bowe said the family and friends wanted to do something for the couple after the party was canceled.

“They’re just good people and they deserved to be recognized," Bowe said of the Swobodas. "Fifty years of being married is a big deal. We just wanted to celebrate with them.”

They got the chance to celebrate in a way that was beyond anything the couple could have imagined.