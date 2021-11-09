Family of Madalyn Zwiefelhofer files lawsuit against Colten Treu for injuries sustained in Girl Scout crash

The family of a Girl Scout who was injured in a crash that killed four others on Nov. 3, 2018, has filed a lawsuit against Colten Treu, the driver of the truck.

Ryan and Dianne Zwiefelhofer filed the lawsuit in Chippewa County Court on behalf of their daughter, Madalyn. The case has been assigned to Judge James Isaacson. No future court dates have been set.

Treu, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin and Auto Club Group Insurance Company are listed as defendants in the case. Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison in March 2020; he is currently incarcerated at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

Attorney Dana Wachs of Eau Claire is representing the Zwiefelhofer family.

“As a result of the Nov. 3, 2018, incident, Madalyn C. Zwiefelhofer sustained serious, permanent, life-threatening disabling and debilitating injuries, has endured pain and suffering in the past and will incur pain and suffering in the future and sustained other injuries and damages,” Wachs wrote in the lawsuit.

Madalyn’s parents incurred medial expenses, needed to provide nursing services, and “lost the society and companionship of Madalyn C. Zwiefelhofer, suffered emotional distress, lost wages, incurred medical expenses for her own treatment and suffered other injuries and damages,” the lawsuit reads.

Wachs is seeking a jury trial. The lawsuit doesn’t state the amount of money the Zwiefelhofers are seeking. It says they want compensatory damages, along with reasonable attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit was filed before Nov. 3. There is generally a three-year statute of limitations, but there are exceptions for children to file lawsuits before they reach age 20.

After the crash, Madalyn was brought to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus, in Rochester, Minn., where she stayed for several weeks, coming home at Thanksgiving time.

Madalyn suffered two broken legs, a displaced pelvis, a broken cheekbone and numerous injuries to her internal organs, including her liver, kidneys and spleen. She’s already had successful heart surgery and will need a future surgery to repair a damaged muscle in her right leg, Dianne Zwiefelhofer told the Leader-Telegram in a previous interview.

The GoFundMe page set up for Madalyn after the crash had reached $100,977 as of Thursday morning; the account is still active. Dianne previously said she was thankful for the donations because the money would be used to pay for the helicopter flight and ambulance ride, hospital bills, hotel stays, travel expenses, home remodeling and physical therapy.

Treu, who is now 24, pleaded no contest in December 2019 in Chippewa County Court to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and guilty to one count of hit-and-run, causing great bodily harm.

Treu is accused of huffing from an aerosol canister, then crashing his pickup truck into members of Girl Scout Troop 3055 as they were picking up trash along Highway P in Lake Hallie, south of the Highway 29 overpass. The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.

Treu’s passenger, John Stender, was sentenced in September to three years in prison. Treu and Stender fled the scene after the crash, and attempted to hide the truck in a garage. Both men turned themselves in to authorities later that day.

