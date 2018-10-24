BARRON — The family of Jayme Closs broke its silence at a news conference Wednesday, looking into a sea of media cameras to tell the 13-year-old, “We will never stop looking for you.”
In an emotional statement, her aunt, Jennifer Smith, spoke about the family’s sorrow as another aunt, Susie Allard, stood by her, holding Jayme’s dog, Molly.
“Your family and friends miss you so much,” Smith said. “Your sparkling eyes, your bright smile. ... Your dog Molly is waiting for you. ... Jayme, we need you here to fill the hole in our hearts. We all love you to the moon and back, and we will never stop looking for you.”
The two are sisters of Jayme’s mother, Denise, 46, who along with her husband, James Closs, 56, was shot to death Oct. 15 in their home outside Barron, when Jayme disappeared.
Investigators have said that Jayme was home at the time of the shooting and that they consider her “endangered.” No arrests have been made in the couple’s killing or Jayme’s disappearance.
Also at the afternoon news conference, Justin Tolomeo, the FBI agent in charge of the investigation, announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the teen’s whereabouts.
Also speaking at the news conference was Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
On Tuesday, about 1,500 volunteers searched woods and fields in and around Barron in an outpouring of support that Fitzgerald called “overwhelming.”
Investigators examined more than 1,000 items recovered by searchers, but latr said in a statement, “None of the items collected, thus far, appear to be connected to the disappearance.”
Smith thanked the community for its support of the family, saying, “It was amazing to see the outpouring of love the other night for our sweet Jayme.” She also pleaded for anyone with any tidbits of information to come forward to law enforcement.
With the investigation in its second week, authorities have released few details. They have asked the public to watch for vehicles that were seen in the area about the time of the crimes: a 2008-2014 red or orange Dodge Challenger and a black SUV: either a 2006-2010 Ford Edge or a 2004-2010 Acura MDX.
The funeral service for Denise Closs and James Closs, 56, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in nearby Cameron. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers search a field along 15th Ave. near highway 25 just north of Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Louie Lauderdale, of Lake Geneva, Wis., searches near a cornfield north of Barron on Tuesday.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers gather at a cornfield along 15th Avenue near Hwy. 25 just north of Barron on Tuesday as they search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
The search for Jayme Closs
Steven Fowler of luck Wis., and his dog Cheeka search a cornfield along 15th Ave. near highway 25 just North of Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteer Tim Collins of Shoreview, Minn., and his dog Gretchen search near Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area. "If there's something out here, (Gretchen) will smell it," he said. (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)
Evan Frost
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers are given directions near Barron on Tuesday before searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home.
Evan Frost, MPR News
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers cross a creek and barbed wire near Barron Tuesday on their way to a ground search for 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. The search for Closs was expanded Tuesday, with as many as 2,000 volunteers expected to take part in a search of the area.
Jeff Baenen, Associated Press
The search for Jayme Closs
The search for Jayme Closs was expanded Tuesday.
Evan Frost, MPR News
The search for Jayme Closs
Volunteers lined up along Highway 25 just north of Barron, Wis., Tuesday morning, Oct. 23, 2018 to help in the Jayme Closs search. (Jerry Holt/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A Barron County, Wis., sheriff's vehicle sits Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing 13-year-old daughter, Jayme. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
Jeff Baenen
The search for Jayme Closs
A sign is seen in the small town of Barron, Wis., Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. A search was being organized to find the couple's missing daughter. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
Jeff Baenen
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium, Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Chris Kroeze, a contestant from the show The Voice, performs during a vigil for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., in near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
People attend a gathering during a moment of silence for Jayme Closs at the Barron High School Football Stadium in Barron, Wis., Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities revealed they're looking for two vehicles in connection with the disappearance of the Wisconsin girl whose parents were gunned down last week, calling on hundreds of volunteers to resume a ground search. State, local and federal investigators have been searching for Closs since early Oct. 15, when deputies discovered someone had broken into the family's rural Barron home and shot her parents to death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Joan Smrekar talked about the night that she heard two gunshots at the home were where 13-year-old Jayme Closs parents James, and Denise was killed Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Wisconsin DNR warden supervisor Russell T Fell selected 100 volunteers to searched the ditches along highway 8 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8 Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Wisconsin DNR warden Supervisor Russell T Fell selected 100 volunteers to searched the ditches along highway 8, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Barron County Sheriff's remained at the scene of the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denisee Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Barron County Sheriff's remained at the scene of the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
Jerry Holt
The search for Jayme Closs
This undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff’s Department, shows Jayme Closs. Authorities say that Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
HONS
