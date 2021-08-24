Family-owned grilled cheese food truck 'Little Red' opens in Chippewa Valley

All it can take to regain a small sense of normalcy in a hectic time is a tasty grilled cheese sandwich.
A new player is at the Chippewa Valley food truck table, Little Red, a family-owned, grilled cheese-centric business. Owned and operated by Baby Bloomers Learning Center in Cadott owner Evah Hamilton, Little Red offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches on hard rolls including three-cheese, pepperoni/mozzarella, ham/cheddar and bacon/three cheese. In addition to the sandwiches, the new food truck offers tomato soup, sweet treats and other beverages.
“We want to offer something you don’t see around the area very much in a food truck,” Hamilton said. “Everybody loves a good grilled cheese sandwich. And with this state being Wisconsin, we thought a product based around cheese would be a great fit. What could be better?”
The genesis for opening up a food truck in the Chippewa Valley has been engrained in Hamilton for years, but the actualization of her vision began a month ago when she purchased a trailer. From there she quickly sculpted the trailer into Little Red with the help of her father Doug Craker, it passed all of its necessary inspections and from there Little Red made its Chippewa Falls debut at Riverfest in Chippewa Falls a few weeks ago.
While offering a fun type of culinary treat is important for Hamilton, she said the primary catalyst for opening Little Red was to benefit her two children, Dejae and Samara Hamilton.
“The main reason I started the business was because my kids attend school virtually,” Hamilton said. “Over the past year-and-a-half they haven’t been able to be out much socially, so I wanted to give them a chance to get back out there and interact with people. I’ve been self-employed most of my life, so this gives them an opportunity to learn business skills as well. I believe there is no better way to learn than hands-on.”
Little Red has a few events under their belt already, but the real test for the business starts next weekend, where the food truck will be making a stop each weekend for the next two months at various events including Oktoberfest and Autumn Harvest Winery in Chippewa Falls.
Whether it is crafting artisan grilled cheeses, or just becoming a closer family unit, the Hamilton family and Little Red are set on making their new business venture a fun and sustainable one.
For more information on the Little Red food truck, you can visit their Facebook page.