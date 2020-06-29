Family removes plastic container from bear cub's head on area lake

Tricia likes to take video of the family’s trips out onto the water and on Saturday she was able to document a truly unique experience in nature.

Once the container was removed, the bear swam for shore and the family followed to make sure the cub reached dry land, then both the animal and family went on their respective ways.

Brian went into a nearby resort to ask about discarding the container when the family was informed others on Facebook had been sharing video in recent days of the cub they helped free.

“This had been going on for three or four days but we weren’t aware of it before that point,” Brian said of the cub. “It was just a chance happening we found the bear in the water and were able to help it.”

Tricia shared the video on Facebook on Sunday morning not thinking it would go viral, but to let the people who were concerned about the cub know it was all right. By Monday afternoon, the video had more than 688,000 views.