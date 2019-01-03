A Chippewa Falls couple rang in the New Year while welcoming a new family member.
Eleanor Cravey was born at 12:22 p.m. Jan. 2 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, making her the first baby born this year in Chippewa Falls.
Eleanor was 6 pounds, 14 ounces and 19½ inches long.
Her parents, Sarah and Nathan Cravey of Chippewa Falls, said they were surprised to learn that there hadn’t been any babies born there Jan. 1.
The Craveys said they and their three other children are excited to get the new baby home with them and begin getting to know each other.
Sarah Cravey said that was her favorite thing about newborns.
“It’s getting to meet another new human,” Sarah said. “They’re all so different.”
