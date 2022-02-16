Farm and Rural Lobby Day hosted virtually

MADISON – Registration is open for the Virtual Farm and Rural Lobby Day February 17. The annual event is hosted by Wisconsin Farmers Union. Topics on the agenda include clean water, climate change, food security, local food, and rural mental health.

“Legislators are eager to hear directly from their constituents about the issues of the day,” said WFU Government Relations Director Nick Levendofsky. “While we would like to meet with legislators and their staff in person, we feel it is better to err on the side of caution and use the tools we’ve all become so used to using these last two years to meet virtually and express our thoughts on key legislation before the Wisconsin Legislature. We look forward to lifting up the issues that matter to rural Wisconsin.”

WFU members will meet virtually the night before for a training session to go over the legislative priorities and details for the next day’s event.

The Farm and Rural Lobby Day will include briefings at 11 am on key issues. Speakers will provide background information on pending legislation of interest to farmers and rural residents to help participants prepare for legislative meetings. Throughout the day, members will have the opportunity to meet virtually with their senators and representatives.

There is no cost to participate. Registration is open to all Wisconsin Farmers Union members and supporters of our priorities. Please register as soon as possible so legislative visits can be planned accordingly.

Register online at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events or contact Nick at nick@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 608-514-4541 for more details.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0