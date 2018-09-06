Agriculture remains one of the most important industries in Wisconsin, but the non-agricultural people in the area don’t commonly have the opportunity to learn and appreciate what farmers do on a day-to-day basis.
Starting a decade ago in 2008, Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day is an annual event that focuses on educating the community on how food is produced, how farms operate and how these practices have evolved.
The 11th annual Farm-City Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Seibel’s Organic Dairy, 10494 157th Ave. in Bloomer. The event is free and open to the public, and an optional lunch provided by Bloomer FFA will be available to purchase on-site.
Farm-City Day Committee Chair Katie Wantoch said the event covers many topics, but any new piece of knowledge will be beneficial to attendees.
“There’s a lot to learn about agriculture, so if they pick up even one little piece of information they didn’t know before they came, whether it be about conservation of soil and water, technology advances in how cows are milked, to the differences in farming organically, it’ll have been worth it,” Wantoch said.
Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day takes place annually, but every three years the event makes its way back to a select farm in the Chippewa Valley.
A new attraction at this site is the introduction of the organic cow milkers. Coming onto the agricultural scene roughly a decade ago, these milkers were introduced to standardize the amount of labor used in the milking process, as well as speeding the overall process.
Their introduction was aimed at the inconsistent effort and output of seasonal labor brought on to help with the increasing number of cattle needing to be milked.
The high cost of these machines, and the knowledge needed to run them efficiently, remain barriers for many small farms, but a few examples of these machines will be available for the public to view during the event.
In addition to the new technology on display, a classic set of popular attractions will be occurring as well.
The Farm-City Day attendees will have the opportunity to learn about agriculture, soil and water conversation associated with organic farming from some of the farm’s employees and volunteers from across the Chippewa Valley. The kids will be able to enjoy a petting zoo featuring some common animals you’ll find on farms across the county in addition to a play area.
Wagon farm tours provided by Chippewa Valley Technical College students will be available as well for the whole family to come together and learn about the various aspects that go into running a daily farm in the Chippewa Valley.
Wantoch said the event has great prospects for both weather and educational opportunities.
“It’s free to the public and we’ll have great weather for it. There will be a lot to see and learn about,” Wantoch said.
For more information on Chippewa Valley Farm-City Day, or if you have any other questions, contact Eau Claire County UW-Extension Agriculture Agent, Mark Hagedorn, at 715-839-4712 or email at mark.hagedorn@ces.uwex.edu.
