A Farm Crisis Town Hall will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, May 29 at Weiss Family Farms, W4230 County Road R, in Durand.
The goal of the meeting is to let the farmers express how the crisis has affected them and their families. Information on help with aid and other resources will be available.
For questions or more information, call 715-672-8989.
