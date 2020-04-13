Farm Tech Days in Eau Claire County postponed to 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 2020 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Eau Claire County has been postponed, and will be moved to July 20-22, 2021, organizers announced Friday afternoon.

The event will still be held at the Huntsinger Farms, south of Eau Claire. The potential impact of COVID-19 caused the one-year delay. The event had been slated for July 21-23, 2020.

“This is the best decision to keep everyone healthy and safe,” said spokeswoman Lee Caraher.

Former UW-Extension agriculture agent Mark Hagedorn said postponing the event made sense, saying everyone wants the show to be a great showcase for the city and farming, and nobody wants fears of COVID-19 to take away from the festival.

Farm Technology Days didn’t have a planned 2021 event, so the Eau Claire show won’t be competing against another show in the state.

The decision to postpone was made by the executive committee after discussions and input from Eau Claire County officials, sponsors, volunteers and exhibitors, a press release states.

“The health and safety of all our attendees, volunteers and exhibitors is our primary concern, and we felt we could not proceed with 2020 plans based on the ever-changing COVID-19 situation,” said executive committee chairman John Leary.