Farmers' market vouchers available

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Chippewa County has been notified that the Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher Program will be available this summer. Eligible persons can receive $25 in Farmer’s Market Vouchers. Only one packet per qualifying household per year. These vouchers can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers' markets or roadside produce stands.
To be eligible you must meet ALL of the following requirements:
- Chippewa County resident
- 60 years of age or older (or a Native American 55 years of age or older)
- Have gross income less than:
- Household of 1- $1986 per month or $23,828 annually
- Household of 2- $2686 per month or $32,227 annually
For each additional household member, add $700 per month or $8399 annually
Remember to add back in your Medicare A, B, C or D premiums to your Social Security income to figure your gross income.
Due to COVID-19, the way we distribute vouchers has changed. Vouchers will be available by mail. Starting June 1, 2021:
- You can request an application for vouchers be mailed to you by calling or emailing the ADRC
- You can pick up an application for vouchers outside of Room 118 in the Chippewa County Courthouse
- You can complete an application online at www.co.chippewa.wi.us/adrc. Look for the Elder Benefits tab and then click on Senior Farmers Market Vouchers tab
Applications will not be available until June 1. At this time, we will not be issuing vouchers to proxy agents as vouchers can be mailed directly to the recipient. Vouchers are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis only. “First come” is defined as the receipt of a completed & signed application. If we are out of vouchers by the time we receive your application, we will contact you.
If you have any questions about the Senior Farmer’s Market Voucher Program please contact the ADRC of Chippewa County by phone at 715-726-7777 or email adrc@co.chippewa.wi.us. As a reminder, the ADRC lobby remains closed at this time.