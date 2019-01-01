As the partial shutdown of the federal government continues, Chippewa Falls area institutions remain mostly unaffected.
The local Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency is closed, with its employees furloughed for now due to the lapse in government funding.
The Farm Service Agency assists farmers by delivering U.S. agricultural programs.
However, the Natural Resource Conservation Service which shares the same building on Weatherridge Road in Chippewa Falls is open and fully staffed, and receiving funding from a different appropriations bill.
Scott Smith, a member of the Board of Directors for the area Farm Bureau, said that despite such USDA programs as the FSA shutting down, it was a minor problem compared to the ongoing price and sales issues for milk and commodities like soybeans.
“It’s all just temporary,” Smith said. “It’s going to open again, it always has.”
Smith said he hadn’t heard of farmers having to wait for a second round of direct payments from the Agriculture Department or having new farm loans put on hold so far.
The Post Office is also operating as usual with full staff and pay.
Jake McKown, a supervisor at the Chippewa Post Office, said the office is self-sufficient and wouldn’t generally be affected.
“The government shutdown has to go on for quite a long time before it affects us,” McKown said.
According to Bobbie Jaeger, Economic Support Division Manager for Chippewa County, there has so far been no impact to date on entitlement programs in the county either.
The Associated Press reported that 420,000 federal employees were deemed essential and are working unpaid including about 40,000 law enforcement and corrections officers.
Homeland Security employees still working include about 150,000 from the Coast Guard, TSA and Customs and Border Protection.
About 380,000 federal employees are home without pay, including nearly all of NASA and Housing and Urban Development workers, and about 40,000 from the Commerce Department.
About 16,000 National Park Service employees – 80 percent of the agency's workforce – are furloughed.
