A raging fire in the village of Boyd has multiple crews on the scene.

According to area police, a feed mill is engulfed in flames and personal was called to the scene at 4:30 a.m. Surrounding neighbors were evacuated from the area once law enforcement arrived.

The mill structure has failed, with most of it collapsing in the morning hours.

