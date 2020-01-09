Emily Moore, the executive director of Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, will retire in spring 2020. The Board of Directors of Feed My People has launched a search for her successor and is committed to a smooth transition.
Moore was hired to lead Feed My People in 2004.
Under her leadership, Feed My People has grown from a small program with three part-time staff to its current scale with 18 dedicated staff, six trucks and a 45,000-square-foot warehouse.
In partnership with more than 200 programs, Feed My People collects and distributes more than 7 million pounds of food annually to nearly 70,000 people in west-central Wisconsin.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity I was given to lead such a respected organization with an acutely meaningful mission,” Moore said. “It has been a privilege to work with exceptionally dedicated staff, volunteers, program partners and board members toward a common goal of ending hunger in west-central Wisconsin.”
You have free articles remaining.
Since Moore started, the group has focused on developing targeted initiatives to expand access to food for underserved populations including children, seniors, working families and those living in rural communities.
Additionally, the creation of the Fresh Food program has significantly improved the nutritional mix of food distributed to include substantially more fruit, vegetables, protein items and dairy.
“Emily is an outstanding leader who embodies the values of Feed My People: a commitment to leadership in ending hunger in our communities, and to harnessing the power of partnership and collaboration as the tools to get there,” said John Satre, president of the Feed My People Food Bank Board of Directors. “We are grateful for everything Emily has done for our organization and for our communities.”
Feed My People Food Bank has retained The QTI Group, a human resources services firm with a record of nonprofit leadership placement, to conduct the search for Feed My People Food Bank’s new executive director. “We look forward to a smooth transition and to strong new leadership of the organization,” Satre said.
For information about the succession search, please visit www.fmpfoodbank.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.