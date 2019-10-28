Feeding hungry Chippewa Valley residents is tireless work, but a recent expansion to a local nonprofit is going to help feed the need.
Feed My People Food Bank is a local nonprofit food service organization that supplies food and other supplies to thousands of hungry people every year.
Their newly expanded warehouse facility in Eau Claire was unveiled Thursday.
It expands volunteer and meeting spaces expanded as well as 23,500 square feet of additional warehouse space, bringing the total footprint of the space to 42,500 square feet.
The added space will allow for large single-product shipment storage, 100+ person packing events and innovative program staging to be possible in the space.
Emily Moore, executive director at Feed My People Food Bank, said the hundreds of people who came out to the ribbon-cutting event Thursday at the new facility show how supportive the community has been since the ground was broken for the expansion at the end of May.
“The presence we have here speaks to the compassion this community has and the appreciation they have for the work of Feed My People,” Moore said. “It is what we do and what you do together that makes it so thousands of people today aren’t hungry in west-central Wisconsin. What this expansion will do is ensure we’re here for the future.”
Laura Benjamin, Eau Claire city councilwoman, said her first time seeing the new space Thursday opened her eyes to how much the area needs the nonprofit organization and how the community is willing to support its expansion.
“This is actually my first time here and getting a sense for this space and the mission Feed My People has,” Benjamin said. “It helps me understand how such an important organization they are and how they’re working towards fighting insecurities and food spoilage. Congrats to them on the new space.”
Moore said she is thankful for all of the help and services the community provided during the year-and-a-half planning of the expansion as well as during construction.
Local businesses Market & Johnson and SDS Architects were heavily involved in bringing the expanded Food My People Food Bank to life, and Moore said they provided their services free of cost to help the organization as much as they could.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said he hopes the nonprofit can continue to expand in the future, as hunger and poverty in Wisconsin is a challenge that will require all hands to tackle in the coming years.
“Someday I hope we’re turning this building into something else so we don’t have this space issue,” Smith said. “It is clear we need a place like this after a recent report showed Eau Claire has the second highest poverty rate in the state. Emily and the others involved do tremendous work for this county to make sure everyone is served and everybody is fed. We should all be very proud of them and the work they’re doing.”
The Eau Claire Feed My People Food Bank location hosted 1,200 volunteers last year and its 12 full-time employees gave the equivalent of 25,489 hours of service last year as well.
Moore said the key to fighting hunger in west-central Wisconsin will be collaboration and working tirelessly until every person in the area can go to bed without an empty stomach or having to worry about where their next meal is coming from.
“As we think about the problems we have, hunger is a great one to be tackling because it is a solvable problem,” Moore said. “We know there is enough food in this country for everyone in west-central Wisconsin, so we just need to work together, make use of the new space and innovate and we will solve hunger here.”
