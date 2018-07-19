Rain and unrelenting heat couldn’t stop Chippewa Valley residents and tourists from enjoying major events in Chippewa County within the last few weeks.
With three music festivals and the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, the county stayed busy with concerts, shows, live exhibits and more.
Thursday fair attendance down, Martina McBride a huge hit
Rainstorms dampened the Northern Wisconsin State Fair attendance July 12, dropping the fair’s attendance by about 60 percent for that day, Executive Director Rusty Volk said.
Despite the drop, fair patrons who stuck it out were treated to up-and-coming country artist Chris Lane, who Volk said put on a great performance.
The first “official” day of the fair, Wednesday, saw a higher number of crowds than last year, Volk said, while Martina McBride was a huge hit among fairgoers.
“We basically had what we’re calling our biggest day ever since the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, since we’ve been operating it as a nonprofit,” Volk said.
Overall, Volk said unofficial attendance totals are in the low-90,000 range.
Celebrating the Green Bay Packers 100th anniversary, Lambeau Field Live was a big hit among patrons, Volk said, especially among older Packer fans and their younger relatives.
“It was a great way for grandparents to introduce green and gold to (their) grandkids,” Volk said, adding that he personally enjoyed an appearance by the Packers Tundra Line drumline, which put on a special show for the fair on Wednesday.
The fair also featured more exhibits than ever, Volk said, and the number of goats being shown also increased.
Friday and Sunday’s fair numbers were also high, Volk said, as visitors were particularly excited about church at the fair on Sunday. The parking lot at the fairgrounds were full Sunday morning, but heat did drive some visitors away later in the day.
Fair organizers allowed some exhibits to tear down early on Sunday, as temperatures climbed, Volk said.
As for next year, Volk said organizers are going to re-examine parking methods to create better flows, and will be continuing the shuttle service at the fairgrounds.
Organizers are already planning mainstage acts, though names and work cannot be released just yet, Volk said.
Rock Fest and the fair also will not share a weekend next year, as the fair will run from July 10-14.
Rock Fest celebrates silver anniversary, Country Fest grows
A zombie crawl, a haunted relaxation woods, an appearance by Pennywise the clown and a Thursday storm kept organizers and Rock Fest goers on their toes this year.
The annual festival celebrated its 25th year in Chippewa County last weekend, and with the second day landing on Friday the 13th, organizers decided to get in the spirit of superstitions and hosted a zombie crawl, Abby Maliszewski, who organizes publicity and activities for both fests, said.
“We were impressed with the amount of people that were participating in the zombie crawl,” Maliszewski said. “We had some killer costumes. It was awesome.”
Rock Fest’s attendance numbers stayed relatively similar to previous years, Maliszewski said. About 25,000 people per day attended the music festival in Cadott.
Those same grounds also saw a growing Country Fest about a month ago. More than 25,000 per day helped set a Country Fest record for attendance, Maliszewski said.
As the numbers grew, Maliszewski said, organizers are going to be looking at stage set-ups and flow to ensure they are planning and running the event in the smoothest way possible.
High heat also played a factor in both festivals, Maliszewski said, as water stations remained busy. Battling the heat is another piece of the festivals that organizers are looking to evaluate for next year, Maliszewski added.
A July 12 storm during Rock Fest only knocked the line-ups back by about 15 minutes, Maliszewski said, as organizers used word-of-mouth, traveling through campsites and social media to alert their fans about the storms and to seek shelter.
“People weren’t affected. We just picked up, and moved back on,” Maliszewski said. “…Back to the stage and the show went back on. It was really smooth transition.”
Though it just ended under a week ago, organizers are up and moving on next year’s festival and Country Fest.
“It’s weird because a lot of people would think we get a break, but we don’t. We are already diving into next year,” Maliszewski said, adding that the organization is evaluating feedback to improve for next year.
The Northwoods Blues Festival wrapped up its second year in Chippewa Falls at the end of June, celebrating younger crowds and hoping to grow. Read more about the festival’s wrap-up at www.chippewa.com.
Dispatch calls remain average
Calls to the Chippewa County Dispatch Center during Rock Fest and Country Fest remained average compared to last year, Chippewa County’s Emergency Communication Director Chris Cord said.
Country Fest saw about 120 calls in 2018, increasing by nine from 2017, and Rock Fest saw 16 more calls in 2018, with 134.
Among those calls, emergency crews for Country Fest responded to 34 EMS calls, 21 property found alerts, three assaults and four disorderly conducts. Most of the property found were wallets and cellphones, Cord reported.
At Rock Fest, responders were called to 42 EMS runs, 22 drug offenses, 11 found property calls and two disorderly conduct offenses.
Maliszewski said the festivals have a tip hotline and security officers who fans can reach out to, which starts the connection for a call for help. The security then contacts the appropriate agency for the complaint.
One or two dispatchers are at the festival in the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office command station, working the calls that come in for festival-related complaints, Cord said.
“We take that partnership very seriously,” Maliszewski said. “It’s better to just get it to the experts, so they can handle it as needed with any situation.”
