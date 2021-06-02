Fewer than 1,000 residents vaccinated last week in Chippewa County

For the first time since the week of January 17, Chippewa County vaccinated fewer than 1,000 residents in the past week.

Angie Weideman, Chippewa County's public health director, said 925 COVID-19 doses were given in the past week as demand for the shots continues to dwindle. A week ago, 1,339 doses were given, which was up from the prior week's 1,142 doses, largely because adolescents ages 12 to 15 becoming eligible to get a Pfizer dose.

"We have reached the height of giving vaccines," Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.

Weideman said she is unaware of any Chippewa County residents who have received a vaccine and later were either hospitalized or died, with the vaccine being the direct cause.

Some states have started a variety of incentives, such as lotteries or free passes to events. Weideman said her office is not offering any vaccine incentives, but she wouldn't rule out other health care systems offering one. She is unaware of any local businesses who are requiring their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working.