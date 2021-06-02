Fewer than 1,000 residents vaccinated last week in Chippewa County

For the first time since the week of January 17, Chippewa County vaccinated fewer than 1,000 residents in the past week.
Angie Weideman, Chippewa County's public health director, said 925 COVID-19 doses were given in the past week as demand for the shots continues to dwindle. A week ago, 1,339 doses were given, which was up from the prior week's 1,142 doses, largely because adolescents ages 12 to 15 becoming eligible to get a Pfizer dose.
"We have reached the height of giving vaccines," Weideman said during her weekly COVID-19 press conference on Wednesday.
Weideman said she is unaware of any Chippewa County residents who have received a vaccine and later were either hospitalized or died, with the vaccine being the direct cause.
Some states have started a variety of incentives, such as lotteries or free passes to events. Weideman said her office is not offering any vaccine incentives, but she wouldn't rule out other health care systems offering one. She is unaware of any local businesses who are requiring their employees to get vaccinated as a condition of working.
Weideman's office is continuing to offer vaccine clinics; about 5% of the patrons are walk-ins, with the rest signing up in advance. A clinic will be held today at the courthouse, and slots are still available. The Moderna vaccine will be given 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weideman said there are currently several openings. Also, a pop-up clinic will be held Tuesday, June 8, at Valley Vineyard Church in Chippewa Falls, 5-7 p.m., and that clinic also will offer both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Overall, 28,401 Chippewa County residents (43.9%) have received one dose, with 26,169 (40.5%) having completed their vaccine series. Those numbers inched slightly higher from last week's 43.2% for the first dose and 39.6% having completed their vaccine series.
Roughly 84.8% of Chippewa County's seniors (ages 65+) have received at least one dose, up from 84.5% a week ago, and 84.1% two weeks ago. That is slightly higher than the state's 83.3% rate for that age group.
The county has now given a Pfizer vaccine to 12.7% of youths ages 12-15 since they became eligible May 13, up from 10.4% a week ago. However, that trails the state's average of 19.8% in that age group.
No new virus-related deaths were reported; the county’s total remains at 94, with just one death since March 2. Also, for the ninth straight week, no county residents are hospitalized with virus-related symptoms. At the high point, 25 county residents were hospitalized at one time.
In the past week, 32 county residents tested positive for the virus out of 182 tests given (17.6% positivity rate). That is nearly identical to a week ago, when 33 people tested positive out of 194 tests given (17.0%), and similar to two weeks ago, when 35 people tested positive from 230 tests (15.2%).
For the sixth straight week, the county remains at a “high risk level,” which includes a recommendation of no more than 15 people gathering indoors and 50 people outdoors. In early April, the county had climbed back to the “severe risk level” for one week before that dropped back to the high risk status.