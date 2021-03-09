Finding a way to play: McDonell High School production of "My Fair Lady" set for this week

A local high school is fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver a dazzling stage performance.
McDonell Central Catholic High School is hosting a series of performances of the classic stage play “My Fair Lady” this week in its auditorium.
The play depicts a poor Cockney flower seller named Eliza Doolittle who overhears an arrogant phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, as he casually wagers that he could teach her to speak "proper" English, thereby making her presentable in the high society of Edwardian London. There are performances Thursday-Saturday at 7 each night and a final performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Seating is being held to under 25% capacity and tickets are available on McDonell’s website.
McDonell science teacher Greta Jorgensen, director of the performances, said the students’ tenacity to fight through setbacks during preparation for the production has been nothing short of tremendous.
“The process has been pretty amazing,” Jorgensen said. “I believe in student-run shows anyway, but it has been a lot of responsibility for them especially when we can’t always be together. I’m very proud of them that they’ve pulled it together and gotten it done.”
Preparation for the production began in November but started off with a few setbacks. The production company that has aided with plays/musicals at McDonell for years decided to take 2020-21 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the vast majority of responsibility for the rehearsal process was placed on the shoulders of the students involved.
All rehearsals for “My Fair Lady,” between Thanksgiving and Christmas had to be held virtually due to escalating coronavirus case numbers in Chippewa County, which made rehearsing dance numbers increasingly difficult.
After being allowed to return in January, two more setbacks knocked the production off its feet. One outbreak of COVID-19 at McDonell took the choir director and all boys in McDonell out of commission, and a second forced 19 of the 21 students in the production into coronavirus-induced quarantine.
After settling on this upcoming weekend for a premiere date for the production, Jorgensen set the resiliency of the cast and crew of “My Fair Lady,” which will pay off big once the auditorium is filled with attentive audiences and enthusiastic performers this weekend.
“They’ve picked everything up like we never had a day off,” Jorgensen said. “It’s taken a lot longer than we thought it would, but these kids have all been totally committed. They’ve shown resilience, grit and they’ve stuck with it and done what they’ve needed to do.”
All the performers will be wearing protective face shields during the performance and all crew, staff and audience members will be required to wear facial masks.
For more information on the McDonell High School performances of “My Fair Lady,” visit https://www.mcdonellareacatholicschools.org/arts/theatre-arts.cfm.