Finding a way to play: McDonell High School production of "My Fair Lady" set for this week

A local high school is fighting through the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver a dazzling stage performance.

McDonell Central Catholic High School is hosting a series of performances of the classic stage play “My Fair Lady” this week in its auditorium.

The play depicts a poor Cockney flower seller named Eliza Doolittle who overhears an arrogant phonetics professor, Henry Higgins, as he casually wagers that he could teach her to speak "proper" English, thereby making her presentable in the high society of Edwardian London. There are performances Thursday-Saturday at 7 each night and a final performance at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Seating is being held to under 25% capacity and tickets are available on McDonell’s website.

McDonell science teacher Greta Jorgensen, director of the performances, said the students’ tenacity to fight through setbacks during preparation for the production has been nothing short of tremendous.

“The process has been pretty amazing,” Jorgensen said. “I believe in student-run shows anyway, but it has been a lot of responsibility for them especially when we can’t always be together. I’m very proud of them that they’ve pulled it together and gotten it done.”