Fire damages $1.5 million machine at Advanced Laser Machining in Chippewa Falls

A fire damaged a $1.5 million machine at Advanced Laser Machining in Chippewa Falls over the weekend. However, no one was injured, and the company is still in operation.

Rebecca Gudis, ALM’s human resources manager, said 10 workers were in the building, located at 600 Cashman Drive when the fire occurred at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“The fire is limited to one machine,” Gudis said. “Were were rapidly able to extinguish it. It’s not a total loss. Zero damage to our building and no one was injured. We’re excited and really thankful we had a lot of businesses reach out to us and ask if they could help.”

While that machine is shut down, Gudis said work has continued as usual.

“We don’t expect our business to be heavily impacted by this,” Gudis said. “We should be able to move forward and complete all our customers’ orders.”

Gudis praised her staff for getting the fire under control so quickly. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“We know it was under the machine, but we don’t know why it started,” she said.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman praised both the company employees and the city’s firefighters for quickly extinguishing the blaze.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}