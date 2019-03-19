A house on the East Hill of Chippewa Falls sustained damage Monday after a power line reportedly fell on an electrical box, causing a fire.
The fire at 1120 Therbrook St. was reported at 1:30 p.m. Monday, said Chippewa Falls battalion chief Lee Douglas.
Douglas said flames were visible coming from the side of the residence when crews arrived.
“It was apparent there was fire in the attic space,” Douglas said. “We contained the majority of the damage to the second story and attic.”
About 30 firefighters were on scene, including 18 from the Chippewa Falls Fire Department. Douglas said they remained on scene for about three hours, and may return later to make sure there aren’t further issues.
The two people who lived there were safely outside, with their pets, before firefighters arrived. They will need to find different housing arrangements until the house can be repaired, he said.
