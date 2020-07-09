Fire displaces Chippewa Falls apartment residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty Christopherson stood outside her apartment unit in Chippewa Falls on Thursday, stunned as she stared at the damage caused by a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Christopherson, who has lived in her apartment for the past 13 years, was home at 2:10 Wednesday when the fire alarms went off.

“It was so loud. I thought it was a drill,” Christopherson said. However, she quickly realized it was a serious situation and got outside in time to see the blaze coming from a second-floor window.

“The flames were shooting out,” she said. “Then the windows exploded. It was something, and it was so hot. It was just unbelievable. I’d never seen anything like it.”

Neighbors from nearby apartment complexes brought out water for the displaced residents.

“I’m just glad everyone got out,” she said.

The damaged building is located at 807 Bridgewater Ave. The complex features 24 apartments in three eight-apartment pods. The eight apartments in the middle pod are all unlivable at this time, said Chippewa Falls fire chief Lee Douglas.

The unit where the fire began is destroyed, Douglas said, and the other seven units in that pod suffered smoke or water damage.