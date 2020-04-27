Fire engulfs Boyd feed mill

Patten said the fire was so hot that the nearby CN Railroad suffered damage to 200 feet of track, with some ties catching on fire, and some of the metal tracks becoming bent and warped.

“We’re not sure of the cause yet,” Patten said, adding that the origin of the fire appears to be in the center of the building. Patten didn’t offer a damage estimate.

Patten said it was sad to see a building that was erected in 1902 suddenly gone.

“It’s a big loss,” Patten said. “We had only two feed mills in town, and they do a lot of business. A lot of the local Mennonites used them. He also did a lot of organic feeds here.”

Lisa Eslinger of Boyd also was awakened at 4:30 with news of the fire. She watched from a distance Monday morning as the firefighters battled the fire.

“It’s just really sad,” Eslinger said. “It’s a staple for our town; it’s always been here. It’s part of our history. It took just 10 minutes, and the whole thing was in flames.”

Gerry Gully, 71, said he purchased the feed mill in 1977. Including himself, there were three full-time employees and one part-time worker. They supplied feed to farmers across the eastern half of Chippewa County and throughout Clark County, he said.