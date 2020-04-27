Fire engulfs Boyd feed mill

BOYD — Gerry and Rose Gully had a knock on their door at 4:30 a.m. Monday, with the awful news that the Boyd Feed and Supply Mill, which they’ve owned for four decades, was on fire.
“From our house, we could see the flames,” Rose Gully said. “It’s about six blocks away.”
Gerry Gully sifted through the twisted tin and rubble Monday morning, seeing if anything was salvageable. The feed mill is two blocks long, but only one office area on the west end remains intact.
“It went so fast,” Gerry Gully said. “I looked out the door, and all I could see was fire coming out of the top of the building. It’s one of the landmarks in Boyd.”
Ron Patten, Boyd-Edson-Delmar Fire Department chief, said about 60 firefighters were on the scene during the morning, with assistance from Cadott, Stanley, the Chippewa Fire District, Owen and Withee.
“It was fully involved, coming out of the top of the tower,” Patten said. He estimated the building was perhaps 60 feet tall.
The fire agencies wound up using 300,000 gallons of water battling the blaze — using so much that they drew down the supply in the village’s water tower. So, some departments brought in tender trucks, and they used water from the nearby Yellow River and a pond, Patten said.
Patten said the fire was so hot that the nearby CN Railroad suffered damage to 200 feet of track, with some ties catching on fire, and some of the metal tracks becoming bent and warped.
“We’re not sure of the cause yet,” Patten said, adding that the origin of the fire appears to be in the center of the building. Patten didn’t offer a damage estimate.
Patten said it was sad to see a building that was erected in 1902 suddenly gone.
“It’s a big loss,” Patten said. “We had only two feed mills in town, and they do a lot of business. A lot of the local Mennonites used them. He also did a lot of organic feeds here.”
Lisa Eslinger of Boyd also was awakened at 4:30 with news of the fire. She watched from a distance Monday morning as the firefighters battled the fire.
“It’s just really sad,” Eslinger said. “It’s a staple for our town; it’s always been here. It’s part of our history. It took just 10 minutes, and the whole thing was in flames.”
Gerry Gully, 71, said he purchased the feed mill in 1977. Including himself, there were three full-time employees and one part-time worker. They supplied feed to farmers across the eastern half of Chippewa County and throughout Clark County, he said.
“I may rebuild a little bit, but it won’t be the same,” he said.
Gully has no idea what caused the fire; he was last in the building on Saturday. He was just thankful that no one was there when the fire started.
“Buildings can be replaced,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people call me already and offer assistance.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.