Firefighters rescue tenants from burning Chippewa Falls apartment building

Firefighters rescued two people from the roof during a raging fire at a Chippewa Falls apartment complex this weekend.
Firefighters also rescued an adult and two children from a second-story window.
The Chippewa Falls Fire Department was dispatched at 4:25 a.m. Sunday to a fire at an apartment building on the 600 block of Island Street just outside of downtown Chippewa Falls.
While in route, firefighters were notified there were two people trapped on the roof of the building waiting to be rescued.
Once on the scene, three firefighters propped a ladder against the apartment complex and retrieved the two people with no injuries.
The Red Cross is assisting the five residents displaced from the two apartments in finding temporary housing.
“It was a long firefight to get to all of the areas impacted,” Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas said. “That building has been remodeled multiple times over the years, so it was a lot of tough work to get in there and get the fire extinguished.”
One adult and two children were also rescued from the second-story apartment during the firefight. Douglas said the two children were transported to the roof of the building and jumped down to safety in the arms of a currently unidentified civilian.
“We definitely have someone who I would call a hero in this situation,” Douglas said. “We are investigating it further and following up on this aspect of the situation.”
The firefight continued until 7 a.m. and resulting damage from the blaze includes damage to the roof structure/attic, rear of the building stairwell/upper porch and the lower level apartments suffered severe water and smoke damage. The estimated damage is about $250,000.
Douglas said the investigation between the Chippewa fire and police departments into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, but said there are no immediate signs of anyone intentionally setting the fire.
“We have no reason to believe it was suspicious in nature or malicious in nature,” Douglas said. “The investigation is still ongoing, but we don’t believe any mal intent is involved at this point.”
