Firefighters rescue tenants from burning Chippewa Falls apartment building

Firefighters rescued two people from the roof during a raging fire at a Chippewa Falls apartment complex this weekend.

Firefighters also rescued an adult and two children from a second-story window.

The Chippewa Falls Fire Department was dispatched at 4:25 a.m. Sunday to a fire at an apartment building on the 600 block of Island Street just outside of downtown Chippewa Falls.

While in route, firefighters were notified there were two people trapped on the roof of the building waiting to be rescued.

Once on the scene, three firefighters propped a ladder against the apartment complex and retrieved the two people with no injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the five residents displaced from the two apartments in finding temporary housing.

“It was a long firefight to get to all of the areas impacted,” Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Lee Douglas said. “That building has been remodeled multiple times over the years, so it was a lot of tough work to get in there and get the fire extinguished.”