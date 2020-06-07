First Bank of Baldwin donated $4,000 to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund

First Bank of Baldwin has donated $4,000 to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund.
The fund was created by the Community Foundation of Chippewa County to serve and support nonprofit organizations, by providing flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis throughout Chippewa County and to be here for future crisis situations.
To find out more about how you can apply or donate to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund please visit www.yourlegacyforever.org/funds/recent-funds.phtml.
