First Bank of Baldwin donated $4,000 to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund
0 comments
top story

First Bank of Baldwin donated $4,000 to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donation

First Bank of Baldwin Vice President Commercial Loan Officer Neil Mathwig (left) and Jill Herriges Executive Director of the Community Foundation of Chippewa County (right) during the check donation earlier this week.

 FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

First Bank of Baldwin has donated $4,000 to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund.

The fund was created by the Community Foundation of Chippewa County to serve and support nonprofit organizations, by providing flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis throughout Chippewa County and to be here for future crisis situations.

To find out more about how you can apply or donate to the Response, Recovery, Rebuild Fund please visit www.yourlegacyforever.org/funds/recent-funds.phtml.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jade Riley Lansing
Obituaries

Jade Riley Lansing

COLFAX — Jade Riley Lansing, 20, of Colfax passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where she was brought following …

Carley Jonell Nauman
Obituaries

Carley Jonell Nauman

EAU CLAIRE — Carley Jonell Nauman, 30, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Eau Claire.

Diane Bennett
Obituaries

Diane Bennett

BINGHAM LAKE, Minn. — Diane Marie (Downs) Bennett, 59, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in rural Bingham Lake.

Allen E. Prince
Obituaries

Allen E. Prince

COOKS VALLEY/BLOOMER — Allen E. Prince, 74, of Cooks Valley (Bloomer), passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

+2
Clyde R. Birch
Obituaries

Clyde R. Birch

Clyde R. Birch, 77, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

+2
Cecilia Dachel
Obituaries

Cecilia Dachel

Cecilia A. Dachel, 89, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Chippewa Falls after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News