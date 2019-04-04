First Bank of Baldwin recently announced the opening of a Loan Production Office in Chippewa Falls in its continuing efforts to provide financial services to communities in western Wisconsin.
Neil Mathwig and Tony Thornton will provide business lending services, specializing in commercial real estate loans, working capital loans and equipment term loans. Lori Davis will provide residential mortgage and consumer lending services, specializing in home construction loans and long-term secondary market financing.
Mathwig grew up in Chippewa Falls, and holds a BS degree in Finance, Investments, and Banking from University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has more 20 years of business lending experience in Chippewa Falls and the surrounding area.
“I am excited to continue building long-term relationships and will strive to help our clients achieve financial success," Mathwig said. "It is a privilege to be working for a dynamic community bank with a rich tradition of commitment to the local communities and businesses that make western Wisconsin an amazing place to live, work and play.”
Thornton has been a Commercial Lender for the past seven years and has been in financial services for almost 15 years. He is a graduate of The Center for Financial Training North Central States Commercial Lending School, and is currently in his third year of UW Madison’s Graduate School of Banking program. Thornton is a licensed insurance agent and has extensive knowledge in surety bonds. He has been with First Bank of Baldwin for nine months and said: “I am excited about Neil and Lori joining our team and opening a Loan Production Office in Chippewa Falls. We are a proven team that work well together based on the same belief that our success is based on building long term relationships with people based on trust to help support the success and growth of our customers.”
Davis also grew up locally, and has 18 years of banking experience and 10 years of mortgage and consumer lending experience in the Chippewa Falls area.
“I am most excited to be able to continue building long lasting relationships with customers that have come to trust and rely on the exceptional knowledge and service that I have proven to provide," she said. "The Chippewa Valley area is my home and it is my priority to provide community members with a wide variety of lending options to help them achieve their financial dreams.”
The First Bank of Baldwin Loan Production Office opened on April 1 and is located at 2889 County Hwy I, Chippewa Falls. Contact the office directly at 715-861-5567, or by email at n.mathwig@firstbankbaldwin.com , t.thornton@firstbankbaldwin.com or l.davis@firstbankbaldwin.com.
First Bank of Baldwin has been serving western Wisconsin since 1883 with offices in Baldwin, Spring Valley, Plum City and Balsam Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.