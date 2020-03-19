First case of COVID-19 in Chippewa County confirmed

An international health pandemic has made its way to Chippewa Falls.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Chippewa County was announced Thursday by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The person who contracted the virus is an individual who has recently traveled and likely was exposed to the virus and brought it back to Wisconsin. The individual is under close monitoring by the Health Department and is said to be doing well.

“We have been preparing for this day, with the help of our community partners. We continue to work closely with DHS and monitor the situation in Chippewa County,” Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health director/officer, said. “We want to remind the public to be prepared, but do not panic.”

In the interest of reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19, the DHS recommends practicing social distancing by avoiding gatherings of larger than 10 people, limiting in-person contact with others and leaving at least six feet of distance between yourself and individuals and if you’re sick to stay home.