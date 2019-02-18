The effects of having a full-time, sworn bailiff in the Chippewa County Courthouse have been immediately noticed, judges said.
During a recent hearing, a man became agitated and shouted at those around him. However, the county’s new bailiff, Deputy Mark Hollister, went to help and escorted the father from the courtroom without further incident.
The impact of having Hollister, who provides security throughout the courthouse, has been immediately felt, said Chippewa County Judge Steve Cray.
“It has made a big difference. He has a calming influence on people who are coming to court and are agitated,” Cray said. “His personality is great for the job.”
Judge Steve Gibbs echoed Cray’s comments.
“The public’s general demeanor has been much calmer,” Gibbs said. “They have a sense of direction. I believe (his presence) deters a lot of conflict and unruly behavior. It’s like how a police car on the side of the road slows down traffic.”
The Chippewa County sheriff’s office had sought to have a full-time bailiff in the courthouse for the past decade. Last fall, the Chippewa County Board approved a measure to create the position, with the money to pay for the position coming from contracted services such as surplus revenue from the jail.
Hollister, 49, has worked as a Chippewa County deputy for the past 8½ years. He previously worked for Dunn County and the Elk Mound Police Department. Hollister was selected from three internal candidates who applied for the job.
“I’m getting kind of older. I like to talk to people; I like to meet people,” Hollister said. “I thought it would be a benefit, and I could make the building safer.”
Hollister said he believes his presence is having an effect.
“People will turn to me, and I’ve seen them dial it back,” he said. “I think it’s helped deter a lot of (conflict).”
Hollister weaves between the three courtrooms but also makes his way to the other three floors in the building. He said his biggest challenge since he started the job in early November is getting to know all the courthouse staff.
“But all the department heads have been great, inviting me to their meetings, and talking about their security concerns,” Hollister said. “They like seeing me in the halls all the time. Their encouragement has been great. I just hope it’s something we can build on.”
Hollister has a tiny office next to Cray’s courtroom, where he has a view of more than 50 cameras set up in and outside the building.
The courthouse has traditionally only used part-time bailiffs for trials. Officers are frequently in the courthouse for bigger criminal cases, but haven’t always been available on family cases that can become hostile.
Chippewa County chief Deputy Chad Holum contends the position was long overdue.
“In 2017, for just courthouse security, for planned cases, there were 135 requests (for a sworn officer present in court), which resulted in a total of 267 staff hours,” Holum said recently. “It resulted in 45 arrests.”
Gibbs, who worked as an Eau Claire attorney before becoming judge, said he has practiced law in 42 counties in the state. Chippewa County was one of just three that didn’t have a full-time, sworn bailiff.
In comparison, Eau Claire County now has six bailiffs — one for each judge. Those officers — one sergeant and four deputies — provide security throughout the campus, said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. The sixth bailiff is at the entrance to the courthouse corridor, Cramer said.
A 2012 study indicated Chippewa County should hire two full-time bailiffs, Gibbs said previously. During the 2015 budget process, then-Administrator Frank Pascarella said the goal was to hire an armed bailiff by 2020.
Chippewa County also uses transport officers to bring inmates from the jail to the courtroom.
