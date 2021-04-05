First COVID-19 death in Chippewa County in over a month announced Monday, 94 lives lost to-date

Chippewa County did not announce any new COVID-19 cases Monday, leaving the total positive cases to 7,185 countywide to date (less than 30 currently active).

The first coronavirus-related death in over a month in Chippewa County was announced Monday, raising the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll to 94 lives lost.

There have now been 29,442 negative coronavirus tests and 238 total hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 639,000 cases of COVID-19 to date (less than 7,000 currently active) and 7,341 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one-day increase of one life lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.