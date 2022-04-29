First payments from Wisconsin Help for Homeowners made to Eau Claire taxpayers

EAU CLAIRE — State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Eau Claire County Treasurer Glenda Lyons announced that the first Eau Claire County taxpayers have received benefits from the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program to assist with property taxes.

These individuals will receive between $5,000 to $17,000 each in benefits to help them get caught up on property tax payments, avoid costly delinquency fees and help prevent foreclosure.

“I am thrilled that shortly after the launch of this program, community members in my home county and across the state are receiving the support they need,” said Godlewski. “The launch of Wisconsin Help for Homeowners comes after months of hard work forging the connections and partnerships necessary for success. I encourage Wisconsin homeowners who have experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic and who have overdue home bills to visit homeownerhelp.wi.gov or call (855) 246-6394!”

As of April 25, there have been over 10,000 applications started in all 72 Wisconsin counties for a total of $33.8 million in assistance requested. The average request is approximately $10,000, and around $300,000 has already been sent out to assist with mortgage payments, property taxes, and utility bills.

“I’m excited that the Help for Homeowners program has launched, and that my constituents can start applying for this assistance. We have our first applicants receiving their benefits, and I am looking forward to more taxpayers being approved! I appreciate the efforts of Treasurer Godlewski, the Department of Administration, and WISCAP to make this program a reality for our residents during this time of need,” said Lyons.

“Homeowners in west-central Wisconsin have been hit hard by the COVID pandemic. People from all walks of life—our friends, neighbors, and coworkers—have struggled to make ends meet. This program provides desperately needed financial assistance to those behind on their mortgage, property taxes, house insurance, utilities, and internet,” said Anna Cardarella, CEO of Western Dairyland EOC, which is administering Help for Homeowners in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, and Clark counties.

The Wisconsin Help for Homeowners program intends to deploy $92.7 million in federal funds to homeowners who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and who have fallen behind on property taxes, mortgage payments, or utility bills. If you believe you may qualify for assistance, visit homeownerhelp.wi.gov for more information and to begin your application for this first-come, first-serve program.

