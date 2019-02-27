The annual Ash Wednesday service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Chippewa Falls beginning at 6:15 p.m. on March 6.
The service is traditionally held in conjunction with the Trinity United Methodist Church of Chippewa Falls and Rev. Terri Koca of that church will deliver the sermon. The service will also include communion, an anthem by the joint choirs of both churches and imposition of ashes.
The service will be preceded by the annual fish fry sponsored by the Presbyterian Men and will be served from 5-6 p.m. with the last dinners being served at 5:45 p.m.
The menu this year will feature fish, baked beans, cole slaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children between 5 and 12 and children under five will eat free. Reservations are recommended.
The Presbyterian Church is located at 130 W. Central St. Chippewa Falls. For additional information or to make reservations for the dinner, call 715-723-5717.
Jim Falls fry slated for Friday
On Friday, March 1, Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be having an all-you-can-eat family-style fish fry. Meal includes potato soup, deep fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, homemade rolls, coffee, milk and dessert.
Costs of the meal are $10 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 and free for children under 3 years of age. Carryouts are available.
Serving from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with an early bird senior citizen pricing special from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — dine in only. Everyone is welcome.
