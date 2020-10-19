First sizeable snow accumulation expected Tuesday morning, 1 to 4 inches expected

Winter is coming early to the Chippewa Valley.

The first significant snow accumulation of the year is set to fall Tuesday morning and persist through the late afternoon. Starting around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, weather.com forecasts a 100% chance of precipitation starting with clouds and a mixture of rain and snow in the morning.

It is expected to turn completely into snow in the early. The high temperature during this time is 37 degrees, winds will travel east-south-east at five-to-10 mph with snow accumulation one-to-three inches.

During the nighttime hours Tuesday, the high temperature will drop to 32 degrees with a mixture of rain and snow. Winds are forecasted to travel south-south-west at five-to-10 mph with a 100% chance of precipitation with snow accumulating less than one inch.

With conditions less than optimal on Tuesday morning, the Chippewa Falls Police Department said it is wise to avoid travel if possible as road conditions will be less than optimal.

“Please be vigilant while driving if you plan to be on the roadways during the early morning hours as roads may become hazardous. Now is a good time to plan emergency roadside kits and to check your vehicle’s tires. Let’s stay safe on our roads.”