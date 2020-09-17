First theatrical production in a year to hit Heyde Center stage this weekend

A live theatrical production is returning to a storied Chippewa Falls venue for the first time in a year.
“Over the River and Through the Woods,” by Joe DiPietro and directed by Michele Langhough is gracing the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls stage this weekend.
The production is the first of its kind during the COVID-19 pandemic and the first play at the Heyde Center in a calendar year. Performances will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth. You can purchase tickets at the Heyde Center box office and website.
Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center, said the play is a stellar opportunity for people to get out of the house and enjoy the arts in a safe environment.
“It’s heartwarming and a great chance to get out and enjoy the arts,” Johnson said. “It’s fun, it’s about family and it’s just a great play to come together and feel good. People who come will be able to see a bit of themselves and their family members in these characters.”
“Over the River and Through the Woods” follows the character Nick Cristano while he is living as a young professional in New York City.
But along the way his grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving and well-fed Italian-American grandparents.
The production revolves around their wanting to keep Nick around as long as possible and deals with inter-generational relationships, deep familial love and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.
The production has a skeleton crew of six cast members and two crew to keep the social circle as small as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said.
“They’ve been rehearsing outside, they’ve been sheltering in place and they’ve been limiting their contact with each other,” Johnson said. “Also, they’ve been keeping their outside contacts to a bare minimum so they can continue to come together and rehearse the play. There is also a small cast and crew, because it’s easier to keep things safe with a smaller production.”
In order to keep things as safe as possible for the cast, crew, venue staff and patrons who attend, the Heyde Center has put nearly every possible precaution into place throughout the venue. Every party who attends will be seated separately at tables and chairs nine feet apart from one another, there is a facial mask requirement, contract tracing is being pursued, sanitization stations will be available and temperatures are being checked upon entry.
She that with all the safety precautions, attending the show at the Heyde Center will be safer than going out anywhere else.
“We are doing everything we can to make this a safe and fun experience for everyone," Johnson said. "People can enjoy themselves knowing they will be well taken care of.”
