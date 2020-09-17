First theatrical production in a year to hit Heyde Center stage this weekend

But along the way his grandparents never let him forget where he belongs: in New Jersey, in the bosom of his tenacious, tender-hearted, loud, loving and well-fed Italian-American grandparents.

The production revolves around their wanting to keep Nick around as long as possible and deals with inter-generational relationships, deep familial love and the inevitable little heartbreaks that occur as time passes and children grow.

The production has a skeleton crew of six cast members and two crew to keep the social circle as small as possible during the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson said.

“They’ve been rehearsing outside, they’ve been sheltering in place and they’ve been limiting their contact with each other,” Johnson said. “Also, they’ve been keeping their outside contacts to a bare minimum so they can continue to come together and rehearse the play. There is also a small cast and crew, because it’s easier to keep things safe with a smaller production.”