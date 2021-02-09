Five new cases of COVID-19 announced in Chippewa County, Wisconsin crosses 550,000 total cases

Chippewa County announced five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases of the virus to 6,922 countywide to-date (208 currently active). No new deaths were announced, leaving the coronavirus death toll in Chippewa County at 86.
There have now been 27,317 negative test results in Chippewa County and 212 individuals have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 countywide (two currently hospitalized). Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 is currently classified as “high.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 550,891 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin (11,018 currently active) and 6,619 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of two).