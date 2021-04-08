 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday in Chippewa County
0 comments
top story

Five new cases of COVID-19 announced Thursday in Chippewa County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced five new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total positive cases to 7,209 countywide to-date (fewer than 60 currently active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There have now been 29,554 negative coronavirus test results and 240 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (no individuals currently hospitalized) countywide to-date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Wisconsin has now seen 642,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to-date (fewer than 8,000 currently active) and 7,357 individuals have passed away due to complications with coronavirus statewide to-date (a one day increase of seven lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccinating the world

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News